Sheffield United: Winger is set to leave Bramall Lane

Chris Burke is set to leave Sheffield United, The Star can reveal.

But fellow trialist Reece Brown has been asked to continue training with Chris Wilder’s first team squad before a decision is reached on whether he will be offered a permanent contract at Bramall Lane.

Reece Brown (bottom) is staying at Bramall Lane

Burke, the former Scotland, Rangers and Birmingham City midfielder, has spent the past seven days in South Yorkshire after leaving Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

Wilder, who watched the 32-year-old in action during Tuesday’s Professional Development League game against Coventry City, confirmed: “We won’t be doing anything with Chris. It was an opportunity for us to take a look at him and for him to take a look at us. We won’t be taking things any further but we thank Chris for his time and genuinely wish him all the best for the future.”

Brown, previously of Bury, was also scheduled to face Coventry but was forced to withdraw after being taken ill before the match.

“Reece will be staying with us for at least the next couple of days,” Wilder added. “We really need to see him in a game situation now so that’s something we’ll be looking at.”

Chris Wilder has watched the duo in training. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Brown, who like Burke is a free agent, was invited to work with United after Wilder identified a potential lack of cover at full-back following John Brayford’s departure last month.

Kieron Freeman has impressed since replacing Brayford in the starting eleven but, speaking ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Peterborough, Wilder said: “We could do with a bit more depth there but we’re in no great need for this weekend because other lads can fill-in there if needed and the situation demands. But it’s something we’d like to see.”