Sheffield United: Blades set to face ‘The new Defoe’

Sheffield United will face League One’s version of Jermain Defoe when they visit Kingsmeadow this weekend, according to AFC Wimbledon’s George Francomb.

Despite struggling to make an impression during a spell on loan at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, former Chelsea and Oldham Athletic centre-forward Dominic Poleon is earning rave reviews in south-west London after joining Neil Ardley’s side.

Lyle Taylor did not enjoy the happiest of times at Bramall Lane � BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

After scoring a 90th minute winner against Chesterfield five days ago, Poleon could be in line to make his first start since leaving Boundary Park when Chris Wilder’s team head to the capital and Francomb, the Wimbledon midfielder, said: “Dom has that ‘Jermaine Defoe’ finish with that short back-lift and lovely little drive into the bottom corner,” he said. “We were going wild on the bench when Dom smashed that one in. We needed that win to get us going and lift us off the bottom (of the table).”

Ardley, whose team are a point and three places behind 17th placed United, admitted Poleon could be in line for a more prominent role against a team he played for on seven occasions towards the end of the 2012/13 season.

“We have worked hard to get Dominic up to speed and I think he has five goals in three games,” he said. “So he is certainly putting me under a bit more pressure to pick him.”

If selected, Poleon could line-up alongside another former United striker in Wimbledon’s attack. Like his Wimbledon team mate, Lyle Taylor endured a difficult spell in South Yorkshire after arriving from Falkirk during David Weir’s brief but turbulent reign. But, two years and three clubs later, Taylor is now fulfilling the potential which once prompted Steven Pressley, his manager at Falkirk Stadium, to describe him as “the darling” of the Scottish club’s support.

Dominic Poleon scores against Sheffield United for Oldham Athletic � copyright : Blades Sports Photography

Taylor’s efforts last term - he scored 23 goals as Wimbledon win promotion from League Two - were recently rewarded with a new three year contract.

“The fans are great, the boys are great, but the gaffer’s style of management, his philosophy, and his ethos is the reason for me signing this contract,” Taylor said. “It’s not the biggest club in the world, but it is a family club. You only had to be at the (promotion) parade in Wimbledon to see what the club means to the fans.”

Lyle Taylor impressed north of the border with Falkirk and Partick Thistle

