Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder throws down the gauntlet

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will not allow complacency to halt his team’s winning run.

United enter Saturday’s meeting searching for their fourth straight victory in League One competition following victories over Oxford, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon.

Chris Burke finished last season on loan at Rotherham United

Wilder, who could reach a decision on the future of trialists Chris Burke and Reece Brown later this week, said: “We have to drive it on. We can’t settle for three wins, we’ve got to try and get four. We told the lads that before Wimbledon and, to their credit, they showed they didn’t want to settle for it either. The challenge now is to go out there and do it all over again.”

United, insisting United’s performance at Kingsmeadow illustrated the “hunger” of his squad, added: “We created some great chances there but one of their goals came because we took our foot off the gas because we were in complete control. I’m not going to criticise because the lads passed the test but that’s a little warning.”

Burke, the former Scotland international, completed yesterday’s under-23 fixture against Coventry City but Brown, previously of Bury, missed the game due to illness.