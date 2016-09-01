Sheffield Steelers coach ‘like a broken record’

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield Steelers coach Paul Thompson is fed up with the sound of his own voice as he talks about his side shipping in too many penalties.

Not only does he “sound like a broken record” - but so far his players haven’t always listened to him.

The three CHL defeats have been littered with costly infractions. So this week, it’s been back to the drawing board for the team - or rather a video screen, as Thompson labours the point again.

“Everybody has seen where and when break-downs have happened and the individual errors leading to us being punished” he said. “I’m sick of the subject, but it is one we have to address: stop unnecessary penalties and be better at penalty killing.”

Markus Nilsson, who Thompson brought to Steelers from their old club Troja Lundby, admits the side have walked into disciplinary trouble too easily. “We are disappointed ofcourse and have to do better next time” he said after the 2-5 home defeat to HV71. “We took too many penalties and they are good on the PP.”

Looking ahead to the home game against Red Bull Salzburg, who put eight past them in Austria, Nilsson said: “It is a new game, we have to be better, different” he said. First though, Manchester Storm have to be dealt with.

Sheffield travel there on Saturday for a friendly before hosting them in the Challenge Cup at the Arena (5pm)

They will come up against the rather strange figure of 6’2, 205lbs Canadian new recruit Eric Neilson.

Neilson, who has played nearly 300 games in the AHL gave an unusual interview to the EIHL website, where he said he wants a new levels of fan intensity at Altrincham. “I’m hoping there is beer dumped on the players, I am hoping there is screaming and chanting and fights in the stands, I love it - I want to see the energy in here. There are new Manchester Storm days and we are going to make it happen here at this rink. It is a new era.”

