Sheffield Steelers: CHL experience will boost domestic programme

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Robert Dowd reckons confidence will be streaming through Sheffield Steelers’ ranks as they begin their domestic programme in earnest, this coming weekend.

The winger was the club’s top scorer in the Champions Hockey League and his go-ahead goal against Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday paved the way for an epic victory.

Dowd had scored three against HV71, over two matches, so his marker at Sheffield Arena ensured he finished top of the scoring chart.

The player said he’d enjoyed the European tournament: “I liked playing that style of hockey, fast go-go-go hockey.

“I think we embraced it and enjoyed it” he said.

The side had wed it to themselves to put in a good home display against Salzburg, who hammered them in Austria and where they “let ourselves down.”

Robert Dowd celebrates with Zack Fitzgerald

“It was nice to get a little bit of pay-back.”

As for his own form he said: “It is nice when you are riding a wave of confidence.

“You feel good and you play good. Things seem to happen for you and you seem to get bounces, when you are struggling and battling it (lack of confidence) it doesn’t go that way for you.

“Right now, hopefully I can ride this as long as I can.”

Dowd and his team-mates line up against Coventry Blaze in the Challenge Cup on Saturday before the season’s first visit of Nottingham Panthers.

Coventry “had a good team and seemed to be one of our bogey teams last year” he said.

“Now they are a different team, we are a different team we don’t really know what we have got until we play them.”

Coventry were beaten 2-3 by Belfast Giants last Sunday

Danny Stewart’s men twice fell behind in normal time, fighting back both times on the powerplay before DJ Rutherford’s second goal for the Giants won the game in the 3-on-3 overtime format.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene