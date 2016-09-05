Shaw wants to see a good reaction after Retford defeat

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw says he wants to see a strong reaction from his players following their 3-0 defeat to Retford United on Saturday.

The result gave Retford their first points of the season (match report HERE ) and left Shaw frustrated at the inconsistency his side has shown since the start of the campaign.

That could now mean widespread changes when Tigers host Bottesford Town on Wednesday night.

Shaw said: “It was massively disappointing on Saturday, particularly coming off the back of a great display against Garforth.

“I want some consistency in the side and to see us play more like we did against Cleethorpes, Garforth and in the second-half against Hallam, not as badly as we have done at other times.

“It could well mean I have to upset a few people now in the search for an answer. I probably already did upset some on Saturday but things needed to be said.”

Bottesford have begun the season well and sit fifth in the table after six games, with nine points in the bag.

Shaw said: “They’re a good side and being one of the bigger teams in their area they have a lot of decent players join up with them, so we’re really going to have to improve on what we did on Saturday and I expect a strong reaction from our players.”

That game will be followed by an ‘away’ game at Sandy Lane landlords Handsworth Parramore on Saturday.

The home fixture with Liversedge on September 17, meanwhile, may now be moved to the following day due to Parramore being drawn at home in the FA Cup second qualifying round against Burscough.