Shaw wants repeat performance against Hemsworth

Mark Shaw says he wants to witness plenty more of the quality that saw Worksop Town beat Handsworth Parramore last weekend when Tigers travel to Hemsworth MW on Wednesday.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over their Sandy Lane landlords came thanks to Adam Scott’s fine goal and a strong defensive display.

And with consistency having been a problem all season for Shaw’s squad, he now wants to see that change.

He said: “If we go to Hemsworth now and don’t perform it almost makes the display against Handsworth a bit pointless.

“They’re a good side who are in the top eight and we’ll need to be at least as good as we were on Saturday to overcome them.

“Consistency has obviously been our biggest problem this season and it’s important we address it because a good run of results could see us right up there.”

Shaw says midfielder Steve Woolley could be a doubt after his appearance as a substitute lasted just two minutes at the weekend before he pulled up and had to be replaced by 18-year-old Mat Parkin.

The Tigers boss added: “I took a risk with Steve on Saturday because it was the first time Henry Sibenge had played for a while and he was getting tired and we needed to take him off.

“In the end it was probably a good job Steve didn’t start as a similar thing might have happened and we’d have had to use a sub early on.

“But Henry did well alongside Alex Pugh who was also excellent, as was young Mat Parkin who played few minutes on the left and did really well.”