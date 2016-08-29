Shaw wants home run to get Tigers up the table

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw is keen to see an upcoming run of home matches secure his side some momentum in the NCEL Premier Division.

Tigers have three official home games in a row coming up, followed by a match ‘away’ to current Windsor Foodservice Stadium landlords Handsworth Parramore.

And with Worksop having only played two league games this season so far, Shaw wants to see a rise up the league table in the coming weeks.

He said: “I really want to get some consistency and having a run of games at home will help us do that.

“We get good support at home which is really helpful and in all of these matches, including the Parramore game, we’ll be hoping to again have the fans behind us.

“It’s also good in the next few weeks because we know we’ll get a run of games given all our opponents are out of the FA Cup, so as long as the weather behaves we’ll be able to get some momentum.”

First up is the visit of Garforth Town on Saturday, who will arrive fresh from a 4-0 defeat at Cleethorpes Town last Saturday, the Tigers having not had a game over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Retford United come to Sandy Lane on Saturday before Bottesford are the visitors four days later. That is then followed by the clash with Parramore.

Shaw added: “Garforth won’t be an easy game for us.

“They may be shipping a few goals but teams often adopt a different style when they play us and Garforth will come and have a go.

“Garforth won’t be easy to break down and will like the challenge of coming here and playing in front of a decent crowd.

“We’ve had a reasonable start in the league but haven’t been as fluent in the two FA Cup ties we had. Now we’ve got a chance to restore that fluency and push on up the table as we start to catch up in terms of games played.”