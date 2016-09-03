Shaw slams ‘derogatory’ abuse from supporter after ‘horrendous’ derby performance

Mark Shaw spoke out against what he called ‘derogatory, unfair and untrue’ personal abuse from one of his club’s supporters during today’s derby day defeat.

Shaw’s side were beaten 3-0 by Retford United after a performance he dubbed ‘horrendous and unacceptable.’

And at full-time he was led away from a confrontation with the supporter, as players and fans became involved in a heated touchline exchange.

He wants Worksop Town to take action against the supporter he challenged.

“I can handle anything that is directed at me football wise, if it’s not good enough I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say it’s not good enough,” he said.

“I manage the team with pride and a lot of respect for people who work hard behind the scenes, tirelessly, and I refuse to be verbally abused in a derogatory, unfair and untrue manner.

“He said it with five minutes to go, I did my job and waited for the final whistle and unfortunately I’ve got to go and confront the people abusing me and accusing me of things I haven’t done.

“That individual is a disgrace to the football club and should have nothing to do with the club again.

“Those kind of comments towards the manager and he’s also said stuff to the players is surely unwanted?

“It’s a culture that’s set in and you shouldn’t be saying stuff about human beings like that.

“If it’s about the football it’s understandable but anything other than that is bang out of order and I hope the club do something about it.”

Shaw cut a frustrated figure throughout the Sandy Lane encounter, in which his side were well beaten by a Badgers outfit who had lost their previous four league outings.

In midweek, after they beat Garforth 5-1, Shaw had called for consistency.

What he got today was the complete opposite.

“We were horrendous, it was a terrible afternoon,” he said.

“It’s play well midweek, play horrendous on Saturday. We didn’t pass the ball quick enough, we didn’t move, people were trying to do too much.

“They’ve turned up with the wrong mentality, thinking they’re league champions and I’ve told them so, at half-time and after the game.

“You can’t put in performances on a Wednesday night and then put in that on a Saturday, it’s no where near acceptable and extremely disappointing.

“I’m very frustrated.”

Shaw says there’s an alarming pattern of inconsistency.

“It’s the second time we’ve had a very good Wednesday performance and then been massively below par on the Saturday.

“I can’t accept it, I can’t keep going over the same message and that’s the problem.

“I don’t know what’s going to turn up. Over the next week I’ve got to build a team that’s going to do what I want them to do.

“A team has come, looked like they had a bit of fear about them with the way they’ve set up and we’ve gifted them two goals. We bring everyone back for a corner so we don’t concede in the danger areas and we concede a goal at the near post.”

Worksop, who host Bottesford on Wednesday and take on Handsworth Parramore next Saturday, could see new faces coming in this week.

Shaw revealed: “There are seven day notices in on a couple of players. We’ve got to wait but we’re hoping to get two in. I’ll probably do a bit of ringing around, we’ve been offered a player as well and I think he’s better than what we’ve got.

“Hopefully we’ll be seeing Julian Lawrence and Ross Henshaw back to fill the hole at centre half and we can pick players from a bigger squad.

“I don’t feel we had enough attacking options coming off the bench today which is worrying.”