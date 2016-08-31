Shaw’s delight at football his side produced in rout of Garforth

Mark Shaw was purring after Wednesday night’s 5-1 rout of Garforth.

The Worksop Town boss was especially pleased with the way his men went about their business at Sandy Lane.

He said: “I was delighted with the tempo and the ball speed we created, the chances we created with our ability to play quick, passing football.

“There was a couple of chances I wish were goals because they would have been terrific team goals.

“That’s what we’re trying to build with this team, it’s about team football.”

Adam Scott was particularly impressive for Shaw’s side, scoring a long range effort and setting up two other goals.

The manager said: “He’s just getting better and better, that’s why we’ve secured him on a contract. The better he gets the better the team seems to get around him.

“From a supporter’s point of view and from a manager’s point of view it’s great to see players willing to take people on at pace.

“It was very good tonight.”

Another bright performance came from a half-time substitute.

Alex Pugh was introduced at the break and barely put a foot wrong.

Shaw said: “Alex Pugh, it’s hard to believe he’s a 20-year-old. I’ve known him since he was six when I taught football in his junior school.

“Last year I saw him play against us for Staveley and knew I wanted to sign him this year. He can play centre-half, right-back, centre midfield.

“He did fantastically well for the Under 21s last week and he’s come on tonight and slipped into position and done brilliantly.”

Worksop have seven points from their three NCEL Premier games and in those outings have shown Shaw they can do what he wants.

Now they just have to keep producing similar performances.

“I’m pleased that the FA Cup games have just been little blips in our quality, I just want us to be consistent with it now,” he said.

“That’s the third league game in which they’ve been consistently good, attacking, defending.”