Shaw left frustrated by Cleethorpes date change

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw says he’s frustrated by the Northern Counties East League’s decision to rearrange a key Tigers fixture at short notice.

The trip to Cleethorpes Town, originally scheduled to take place on January 7, has now been brought forward to Saturday, September 24.

Both clubs have had a free weekend factored in on that date since the fixtures were released, leaving Shaw bewildered as to why there wasn’t more notice given of the change.

He said: “The league have known all along that this weekend was free due to neither club playing in the FA Vase, so why couldn’t they have arranged that fixture right at the start?

“Because a lot of my players thought we had a free date, some have made arrangements for that day instead, revolving around work, trips away or similar.

“So now being told they’ve got to play probably won’t go down very well, and I’d be interested to know if Cleethorpes are facing similar problems.

“It’s tricky for fans too as lots will fancy an away day like that but might not be able to make it now.

“I could almost say that unless it gets moved again we might struggle to raise a side which is obviously not a good situation for what will be a very big game for us.

“Another thing that’s annoyed me about it is that there was no consultation from the league to either club - they’ve simply moved it without asking us and expect us to accept it.”

Cleethorpes recently visited Sandy Lane and played out a 3-3 draw.

Another fixture change has also been announced, the away game with Albion Sports is now taking place on Wednesday, November 16 at 7.45pm due to Tigers’ county cup involvement on the original date.