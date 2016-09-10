Shaw hails ‘outstanding’ Tigers and now demands consistency

Mark Shaw hailed his ‘outstanding’ Worksop Town side after they pulled off a fine win against Handsworth Parramore on Saturday.

Adam Scott’s 31st minute goal was enough to see Sandy Lane landlords Parramore off in what was officially an away game for the Tigers against an experienced outfit.

And Shaw was full of praise for his players having seen them record their first win in three games.

He said: “I thought we were the better team and certainly had the better chances. They had quite a lot of half chances that they fluffed and in the end haven’t broken us down.

“They’re a good team and on paper they should be winning the game with the experience they’ve got, as their results have suggested in recent weeks, but we’ve done so well to keep a clean sheet.

“Jon Kennedy was excellent, as were the back four, and I doubt many teams have, or will, keep a clean sheet against Parramore this season.

“Attacking-wise we picked and chose and opened them up when we needed to and that’s something I’m really proud of, indeed I’m proud of them for how they’ve played for the whole 90 minutes.”

Top of Shaw’s agenda will now be ensuring some positive momentum moving forward, particularly given the inconsistency of their performances and results in recent weeks.

He added: “The consistency is key now. The Retford game was a bit of a blip and it’ll play on my conscience for a bit, just because as a team we should have won the game having been in control as we were for the first 30 minutes.

“Today we’ve shown again what we’re capable of and that’s the sort of display I want to see all the time from now on.”