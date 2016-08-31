Roy set to return for Sheffield Steelers - and Arena ice is better too!

Mathieu Roy has completed a full on-ice training session today and looks likely to play a part in Sheffield Steelers’ weekend.

The Canadian winger is recovering from a puck-on-foot injury and the club says he is “moving in the right direction” for a return.

Ideally, as he is lacking in match-fitness, Roy may ice in the friendly at Manchester Storm on Saturday and then play in the Challenge Cup domestic-opener at the Arena the following night against the same opposition.

He will be assessed day-by-day, said coach Paul Thompson.

Steelers had another scare when six feet three inches American defenceman Anders Franzon suffered a back spasm on Tuesday, but he should be ok for the weekend.

One other positive is the state of the Arena ice - it is showing signs of improvement this week.

There was at least one hole and puddles evident in the pad last Saturday but the building’s temperature appears to have been reduced and the ice seems more stable, said the coach.

