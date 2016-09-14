Retford United investigating allegations of racist abuse aimed at players

Retford United are investigating racist abuse allegedly aimed at their players during last night’s game.

The Badgers were taking on AFC Mansfield at Cannon Park and lost 3-1.

Today the club have released a statement confirming they have received formal complaints about the abuse.

A club spokesperson said: “Retford United FC have this morning received some formal complaints regarding some of the “fans” who attended yesterdays game against AFC Mansfield.

“Racist comments were made towards Retford United players and this is entirely not acceptable and the club will be working in conjunction with local authorities to determine who was responsible for this foul abuse. “RUFC wishes to make it clear we believe this to be an isolated incident and this is the first incident of the like at the club.”

It is not clear which players were involved in the incident, but the club have vowed to deal swiftly with anyone found responsible for racism in the ground.

“Players, officials, management and fans should be able to come to play, officiate, manage or spectate without the fear of verbal, physical or mental abuse either from fellow players, management or fans,” a statement said.

“Retford United FC will not condone any form of discrimination, and will continue to promoted tolerance and respect. Those who are found not to be condoning with our stance will be dealt with firstly by the club, and secondly by the authorities necessary.”