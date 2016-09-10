Resilient Tigers frustrate landlords Handsworth to win Sandy Lane derby

Worksop Town produced a resilient display to see off landlords Handsworth Parramore in the Sandy Lane derby on Saturday.

Parramore had few excuses, creating and wasting plenty of good openings, but a fine defensive display from Tigers and in particular Ross Henshaw and Richard Adams, frustrated the Ambers front men.

Worksop had their moments too and could easily have got more than the one goal they did, courtesy of the in-form Adam Scott half-an-hour in, but it proved enough to take the three points against an experienced Handsworth line-up.

Worksop had the first opening just four minutes in as good work from Scott saw him control well and then feed Kyle Jordan whose low shot was saved by the legs of Parramore keeper Joe Green.

Parramore’s first major threat came a few minutes later as Danny Holland whipped a ball in from the right and Tom Dugdale skewed his effort wide from 15 yards out.

A good Handsworth move then saw Jon Kennedy have to push Alex Rippon’s low ball into the six yard box away from danger as the ‘hosts’ looked the more dangerous side going forward, Dugdale then forcing Kennedy into a save low down on 23 minutes.

Tigers attacks were proving few and far between but any that did materialise usually featured Scott, his run and shot low at Green nearly putting them in front on 29 before Rippon’s header at the other end then forced Kennedy into action again.

Sure enough, it was then Scott who gave Tigers the lead on 31 minutes. Alex Pugh found recent signing Henry Sibenge in a central area and his fine through ball was neatly dinked past Green by Scott and into the far corner.

Parramore should have levelled five minutes later when Holland got in one-on-one with Kennedy but could only hit the far post from a slight angle, Kieran Wells’ follow up blocked on the line and Tigers cleared.

Scott was in the action again just before the break as he strode forward but fired straight at Green, Kennedy then saving well at the other end after a cross was flicked on by Tigers defender Connor Smythe towards his own goal.

In the end, half-time came with Parramore likely frustrated at having not at least gone in level but Tigers not undeserving of their narrow lead.

Micky Harcourt headed the first good chance of the second-half just wide for Parramore on 51 minutes as they sought an equaliser.

But Tigers weren’t looking like they wanted to sit on their lead, Sibenge arrowing a 20-yarder just wide of the post a couple of minutes later following a short corner.

Kennedy plucked a looping Wells header away from goal and then, as the end-to-end nature continued, Jordan forced a good stop from Green moments later.

There was then a lull in proceedings as Tigers held their own and Parramore got wasteful in the final third, before it should have been 1-1 on 69 minutes when sub Jon Froggatt found Rippon but he flicked wide of the far post when one-on-one with Kennedy.

Wells then put a good chance wide at the far post as Parramore began to look threatening once again, Sibenge firing a similar effort to his earlier one just wide in a rare Tigers foray a couple of minutes later.

Steve Woolley’s introduction as Worksop substitute lasted barely two minutes as he pulled up chasing back to help out in defence, but it mattered little to Tigers for whom Mark Fereday fired a late chance into Green’s hands, and the final whistle was greeted with great joy by their supporters.

Handsworth: 1 Joe Green, 2 Ben Starosta, 3 Connor Smythe, 4 Simon Harrison, 5 Micky Harcourt (c), 6 Gaz Griffiths, 7 Alex Rippon (Conor Higginson 83), 8 Steve Warne, 9 Danny Holland (Jon Froggatt 59), 10 Kieran Wells, 11 Tom Dugdale (Danny Buttle 59)

Subs not used: Colin Marrison, Sam Denton

Worksop: 1 Jon Kennedy (c), 2 Jordan Hodder, 3 Kieron Fenton, 4 Danny Booth, 5 Ross Henshaw, 6 Richard Adams, 7 Jack Waddle, 8 Alex Pugh, 9 Kyle Jordan (Mark Fereday 87), 10 Adam Scott, 11 Henry Sibenge (Steve Wolley 81, Mat Parkin 83))

Subs not used: Julian Lawrence, Tom Pereira

Ref: Andrew Dallinson

Att: 453