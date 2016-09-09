Notts v Middlesex in the balance at lunch

LUNCH

Notts 241 & 240

Middx 247 & 151-5

The run out of Nick Compton, late in the session, has left the Specsavers County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Middlesex in the balance.

Compton fell for 63, leaving the Division One leaders on 151 for five at lunch, still requiring a further 84 to maintain their undefeated record this season.

The visitors began the day on 48 for three, with Compton and Stevie Eskinazi in occupation of the crease and Jake Ball and Harry Gurney sharing the initial bowling duties.

It took 40 minutes before the first opportunity of the day arrived but it went begging as Brendan Taylor put down Eskinazi at first slip, off Gurney.

Eskinzai had been on 17 at the time and advanced to 30 before departing, edging behind after Ball had returned for a second burst.

Compton looked solid and reached a chanceless 50 from 155 balls. He appeared set to bat through the session until a mix-up enabled Jake Libby to fire in a return, which Chris Read took above his head and managed to whip off the bails just in time.

John Simpson and James Franklin will start the afternoon, requiring 84 more runs to win.