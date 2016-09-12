NOTTS PREMIER LEAGUE: Hucknall survive to send stunned Welbeck down for first time

The dressing room marked ‘Home’ was not the only one celebrating after the last match of the Notts Premier League season at Cuckney.

For the away side, Hucknall, were also popping champagne corks after dramatically escaping relegation in their debut season in the league and condemning stunned Welbeck to the drop for the first time.

Robin Maxwell’s newly-promoted Hucknall side have languished in the bottom two for the most of the campaign after winning the Gunn And Moore South Notts League last term. But they’ve never been disgraced and their plucky efforts were rewarded as they took 11 points from the weather-affected draw against the champions to sneak above Welbeck and Ordsall Bridon and out of the drop zone by just four points.

Welbeck, founder members of the league back in 1999, could only pick up six points from one of four last-day fixtures, away to runners-up Plumtree, washed out by rain without a ball being bowled.

And Bridon could collect only four points from an eight-wicket defeat at fellow strugglers Clifton Village. In a game reduced to 35 overs, they were restricted to 160-6, despite 47s from Paul Van Den Heuvel and Liam Andrews, before Clifton eased home in the hands of Gregor Croudis (62), despite 5-42 from Muhammed Usman.