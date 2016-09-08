Notts lose both openers on third morning against Middlesex

LUNCH

Notts 241 & 114-2

Middx 247

Middlesex claimed the wickets of both openers on the third morning of their Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The home side reached lunch on 114 for two, an overall advantage of 108 over the Division One leaders.

Toby Roland-Jones bowled a testing line and length during the opening hour of the day and finally gained some reward for his efforts when Jake Libby nibbled outside his off stump and edged to John Simpson for 18.

Steven Mullaney brought up his half century from 75 balls, with seven fours, but perished towards the end of the session, when given out lbw against the spin of Ollie Rayner, for 64.

Tom Moores found the ropes on five occasions and will begin the afternoon unbeaten on 23 but only after being spilled by Rayner at slip in Tim Murtagh’s closing over