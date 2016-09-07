No inferiority complex for Sheffield Steelers against Red Bull Salzburg

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Steelers are not going into Sunday’s game against Red Bull Salzburg moping about their last result against them.

The Austrians pasted Sheffield 8-1 on their own ice last month in the Champions Hockey League.

But American defenceman Mike Ratchuk says his side will have no inferiority complex in the Arena leg of the series. “We will be ready to go,” he said.

“We don’t go into the game hoping to hang on for dear life. We’re playing at home, it should be an exciting night for us; we’ll all be hungry for it.

“There is no question that they are a very, very good team but we just have to be ready for them.”

Ratchuk feels Steelers became stronger as last Sunday’s game went on against Manchester Storm, and as long as they steer clear of the penalty box, they have a good chance against Salzburg.

“They have a very deep, skilled Power Play who will take advantage so for us its about us staying out of the box.”

The d-man was one of the stand-out performers against Storm, his shot cannoning off the pipework to allow Tyler Mosienko in to score.

“I love jumping in the play, joining in the rush, and the team we have, its exciting to be a part of and play with this group.

“This is a fun group to play with I can’t reiterate enough how happy I am, how much I love this group of guys.

“I like the big sheet of ice, it definitely works for a player like myself.

“I like to think I fit in well and hopefully I can better adjusted as the team goes on.”

