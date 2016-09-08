Midfielder Nightingale ‘leaves Worksop Town’

Midfielder Alex Nightingale is believed to have left Worksop Town to sign for Shirebrook.

Nightingale failed to attend either training or this week’s match with Bottesford Town, with Tigers boss Mark Shaw not having seen or heard from the player since last Saturday’s defeat to Retford.

Shaw said: “We had a chat after the Retford game about a few things where a few opinions were put forward, but nothing that you wouldn’t expect given the circumstances at the time.

“I then discovered Alex had been talking to Shirebrook and asked them to put seven days’ notice in for him. He’s not trained with us this week and didn’t come to the Bottesford game.

“So it seems he’s left the club. Obviously it’s a shame as he’s featured a lot this season for us but I’d rather talk about the players who want to play here than those who don’t.”

With that in mind, Shaw was happy to have brought in another midfielder in the shape of Danny Booth from Goole, who made his debut against Bottesford.

Shaw added: “Danny is competitive, hard-working and good on the ball which is what we needed, and I hope he continues to improve while he’s with us.”