Mark Shaw proud as Adam Scott commits future to Worksop Town

Tigers boss Mark Shaw says he is proud of Adam Scott for turning down a big money move to stay at Worksop Town.

Scott had attracted interest from big-spending Shaw Lane Aquaforce but has comitted his future to Tigers until the end of the season.

Shaw said: “It’s fantastic for us, he has just signed for us and has had a good start to season.

“He has been influential already and this shows there is a still loyalty in the game.

“The fans will be very pleased with the attitude as am I.

“It’s massive from my point of view. We have only just brought him in, and too often it is money ruling over playing for a proper club.

“We have got great supoort and great facilities. We have got a really good team and it’s a no brainer. Why would you want to go play for a team like Shaw Lane that don’t have the support?”

Shaw also believes Scott’s decision can have a massive knock-on effect for the rest of his squad.

“it shows that people want to play for us and believe in what we are doing and how we play football.

“Its a big factor in how we playand it’s attractive to play in. This will help bring the team together amd it can only be good for Worksop Town.”

Worksop face Garforth Town on Wednesday before hosting Retford United in a derby match next weekend.