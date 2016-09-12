MANSFIELD LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Thoresby clinch promotion after victory in last match

A cliffhanging promotion decider in the last match of the season ended with celebrations for Thoresby Colliery in Section One of the Mansfield and District Sunday League.

Thoresby took on Parkhead in a clash that would decide the runners-up spot behind champions Handsworth. And although they started the day three points behind their rivals, they ended it 13 clear after a terrific six-wicket victory to clinch promotion to the top flight.

The visitors were restricted to a total of 163-8, despite knocks of 53 from skipper Adam Birkinshaw and 45 from Tom Wickstone, and then half-centuries by Mitchell English (53) and Dominic Lee (52no) raced Thoresby to their target.

In the Premier Section, champions Eckington wrapped up a tremendous season with a seven-wicket win at Anston on the back of a century from Johan Davel, who hit 125 in his side’s 221-3 that chased down the hosts’ 220-6.

Lower down the league, Kiveton Park grabbed the Section Five title from Clowne Town with a ten-wicket success in their last match at Edwinstowe. They bowled out the home side for 144 before openers Dom Cumming (90no) and Harry White (55no) shared an unbroken stand. Hundall are also poised to snatch the Section Six crown after a winning draw in their penultimate match.