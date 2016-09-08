Kennedy: Consistency is key if we want promotion

Worksop Town skipper Jon Kennedy is confident the Tigers can once again challenge strongly for a promotion spot - providing they can iron out their inconsistent form.

Tigers have struggled to find any positive momentum so far, with any impressive performances regularly followed up by poor displays in the next game.

And 35-year-old goalkeeper Kennedy is keen to see those inconsistencies addressed before they fall too far behind in the title race.

He said: “We’re so close to getting it right but it seems that we’re not approaching games in the right way when we’re coming off the back of a great performance.

“I think the defeat to Retford last weekend had been coming in a sense as the cup ties with Ashton had set alarm bells ringing, and even though we’d played brilliantly to beat Garforth we couldn’t reproduce it.

“I’ve been there so many times before in my career. When you win 5-1 you perhaps don’t go into the next game with the right mindset and might think you can just turn up and win. The lads don’t do it on purpose, it’s a psychological thing in that you think you’re alright and then get brought back down to earth.

“Because of how well we’ve played in a few games so far I’m hoping we can iron out these problems because if we can then I think we’ll climb the table quite quickly as we catch up in terms of the number of games played.”

Kennedy is very much the elder statesman in a team made up largely of under-25 year-olds, and he feels the experience he has in the game helps him to recover better from adversity.

He said: “It’s a really young side and that means most of the mistakes are perhaps down to naivety rather than a lack of ability.

“Those are things that the players will learn to improve on as they get more experience but sticking together as a squad and with good team spirit is really important as well when it comes to helping development.

“We’ve got a good sized squad now numbers have dropped a little bit and hopefully that’ll mean a close-knit squad too.

“It’s all about how we react to the bad results and at the same time, when we get good ones, working really hard to keep the momentum going.”

Kennedy is well aware of how difficult a league the Northern Counties East Premier Division is to get out of, with only one side being promoted at the end of the campaign.

And without the kind of budget to work with that some others have, he’s keen to see personal pride play a big part in what the Tigers players achieve this campaign.

He added: “A lot of people think we’re a club with an open chequebook just because of the big crowds we get and so on, but we don’t have the kind of budgets that one or two others have and can’t just go out and replace half the team if things aren’t going well.

“But expectation is part of playing football and the higher you go, the more ruthless it gets, so if our players want to progress in the game they can’t let it bother them.

“If you struggle at this level then you won’t get far.”

Following Wednesday’s 2-2 with Bottesford, Tigers will play landlords Handsworth Parramore at the weekend and Kennedy is expecting a lively encounter.

He said: “Parramore are full of good, experienced players and will be a tough test, but the ‘derby’ element to it will mean it should be an interesting game, as well as it being a match between two sides who should really be up there challenging for honours at the end of the season.”