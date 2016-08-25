‘Disappointed’ Shaw reflects on FA Cup exit

Mark Shaw feels a great opportunity for a good FA Cup run has evaded Worksop Town after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Ashton Athletic.

Tigers drew 2-2 in both the first tie and the replay, an injury-time goal denying them victory in Tuesday’s game and then being beaten on penalties.

And Shaw was left ruing what might have been.

He said: “I’m really disappointed. We didn’t play well enough on Saturday, certainly not up to the standards we set against Cleethorpes a few days before, but maybe we were a bit complacent because of that.

“Then on Tuesday we had a good lead and created a lot of chances, but when you don’t take them there’s always a risk it will hurt you.

“It did, although leaving a man free in the penalty area with 30 seconds to go was poor from our point of view.

“The lads were devastated. They’d worked all day, travelled up there, played 120 minutes and didn’t get home until 2am, so it took a lot out of them.

“I felt with the home draws we’d had that we could have had a really good run in the FA Cup this year but it wasn’t to be.”

Tigers now have a break from matches this weekend before hosting Garforth Town next Wednesday night.

Shaw added: “To be honest I’d rather us be playing games and keeping the momentum going, and I’ll probably play a few lads in the U21 and U19 games just to keep them active, but we’ll certainly be ready for a tough game with Garforth where we’ll have to be at our best.”