Alleged racist abuse at Retford game not yet reported to police

Retford United have not yet reported the alleged racist abuse at last week’s game to the police.

Notts Police confirmed today that the incident had not been reported and they were not investigating.

The Badgers released a statement last week alleging that racist comments were aimed at Retford players during Tuesday’s game against AFC Mansfield.

Club chairman Wayne Radford told the Guardian today that they were still investigating the incident.

“We’re speaking to a couple of supporters that confirmed they heard it from a section of the crowd,” he said.

“We don’t know who said it yet, we’re trying to make a few enquiries.

“It’s hard to report something (to the police) as hearsay, but if we find out who has said it, that’s a different matter.”

Dinnington-based businessman Mr Radford took over the club last season and says the club is doing well despite rumours of another interested party wanting to take over at Cannon Park.

He said: “I’m still the chairman.

“Some people from a junior club seem to have aspirations of getting their hands on it, for whatever reason.

“We’re fine, we’ve got a good team, we’re not doing too badly when everyone is available.

“We’re just here to play football and not get involved in any politics.

“It’s got its usual running costs but nothing larger than that in terms of debt.”