Leaders Worksop suffer shock defeat to Clumber

Top of the table Worksop suffered a 27-run defeat to near neighbours Clumber Park in Bassetlaw Division One.

Worksop won the toss and elected to field first. They made an early breakthrough when Gareth Beard went for one with just four runs on the board.

Fellow opener Liam Somers and number three David Beard went about rebuilding and made 14 and 39 respectively. And 62-3 soon became 71-4 when James Hubball went for three.

But an unbeaten knock of 59 from Warren Rhodes helped Clumber along. He and Luke Bircumshaw (27) put on a fifth-wicket partnership of 81 as they looked to set a competitive score.

Their allotted overs were soon up and Clumber finished on 157-5. Wickets were spread through the Worksop attack with each of the five bowlers picking up a wicket each.

Tim Smith junior (1-40), Harry Taylor (1-33), David Hancocks (1-26), Ross Wicks (1-14) and Daniel McLean (1-32) with the wickets.

Worksop needed to go at just shy of 3.5 runs per over in the reply but were unable to see it through, despite the top four batsmen all making starts.

Openers Patrick Delahunty (15) and Tim Smith junior (19) saw off the initial attack from Clumber and were backed by Daniel McLean (30) and Chris Taylor (36).

Liam Cairns (4) and Benjamin Swales (0) came and went and from 112-6 it was soon all over for Worksop inside the 42nd over.

Ross Wicks (0), Mayhdi Ahmed (2), David Hancocks (0) and Arron Armitage (0) offered little resistence in the tail. Harry Taylor remained unbeaten on 21 as Worksop finished all out for 130.

James Hubball was the pick of the Clumber bowlers, taking 3-27, as his side took 20 points from the leaders, Worksop gained just three.

A defiant Worksop II ground out a draw against Everton in Bassetlaw Division Four.

Everton posted 195-7 from their allotted 46 overs; openers Mark Whitlam made 65 and John Waghorne 59 to set up the innings.

Worksop’s Iain Armitage and Chris Dixon picked up three wickets each, with figures of 3-53 and 3-27 respectively.

The reply ended on 165-6; Mark Ambrose made 37 and Chaminda Munasinghe 39, while Ian Tingle (23*) and Chris Dixon (5*) were there at the end.

Worksop picked up eight points in their fight to beat the drop and Everton 16.

Bassetlaw Division Seven leaders Worksop III were awarded 20 points after Lea & Roses III conceded their scheduled encounter.

Elsewhere, in the Bassetlaw Championship, Thoresby Colliery and Anston were both in action.

Clipstone Welfare struggled with the bat against Thoresby, making only 106. In response, Thoresby scored the required runs with minimal fuss to win by eight wickets.

Anston progressed well in their game as they posted 209, thanks to strong batting from Luke Hall (61) and Andrew Pickering (42). In response, Ordsall Bridon were bowled out for a meagre 65. Anston’s economical bowling by Matthew Watson (5-33) was significant. Anston won by 144 runs.