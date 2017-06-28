Heavy rain frustrates Notts

Rain has prevented any play so far on the scheduled third day of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Kent at Trent Bridge.

There has been no let-up in the adverse conditions so far and the umpires have been unable to make even the most cursory of inspections.

The delay has been particularly frustrating for the home county, who are pressing for victory. At the close of the second day Kent were 105 for four in their second innings, still 86 runs away from making the Division Two leaders bat again.

An early ‘lunch’ has been scheduled for 3.30pm and the umpires will monitor the situation after that 40-minute break.