Worskop Town to hold a minute’s silence in memory of Graham Taylor

Worksop Town will hold a minutes silence in honour of Graham Taylor before their home game with Pickering Town tomorrow.

The Worksop-born former England boss passed away yesterday and is fondly remembered at the club for his support of the Team 500 campaign to save Worksop Town.

A club spokesman said: “Worksop Town Football Club is very saddened by the news of the death of Graham Taylor and our thoughts are with his family.

“He was born in Worksop and, although leaving when he was three years old, he returned regularly to visit his grandparents.

“As he recalled in an interview with the Worksop Guardian two years ago, he had fond memories of his grandad taking him to watch the Tigers for the first time when he was a young boy and standing behind the goal at Central Avenue.

“When Tigers were locked out of Sandy Lane he stepped forward and purchased a season ticket to help us survive the first year in exile and even offered to host a ‘Gentleman’s Evening’ to raise funds. And again in 2014 he gave his support by buying a T500 membership ticket.

“We will always be grateful for his kind support and proud to be able to say that Worksop Town was his first football club.”

Taylor, who was born at Castle Farm in September 1944, the son of Bernard and Dorothy, guided England to the European Championships in 1992.

However a 2-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Sweden sparked fierce criticism.

England and Taylor parted company after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in 1994.

After representing England at schoolboy level, Taylor played professionally with Grimsby and Lincoln before an injury cut short his career in 1972.

He became the youngest FA coach at just 21.

After managing Lincoln he moved to Watford, guiding them to the FA Cup Final in 1984, losing 2-0 to Everton.

He returned to Watford after his spell as England manager, taking them to the Premiership.