Worksop Town trounced after miserable night at Pontefract

Pontefract ran riot over Worksop Town at Beechnut Lane on Tuesday night.

Ash Emmett was the star of the first half scoring two goals in the space of seven minutes to give the hosts the lead.

The Colls added to their lead with goals coming from centre half Jimmy Williams and a great second half strike from captain Mike Whitehouse.

They finished off a fine performance on the stroke of full time when Hey made it 5-1 to give Pontrefact an unassailable lead.

Debutant Alec Denton had put the Tigers noses in front after a bright start from the visitors when he beat his man from Mitch Husbands’ pass.

But Pontrefact’s growing pressure paid off minutes later when Worksop’s defence stood off dangerman Emmett, who made a smashing run into the Tigers box and rifled a shot from a tight angle into the roof of the net.

Emmett got his second of the game on the half hour mark. A magnificent ball met the playmaker who was through on goal and he tucked the ball under Jon Kennedy to put the hosts into the lead for the first time.

The Colls were in cruise control after a great corner came into the Worksop box, Jimmy Williams had a free header and the centre half took full advantage of the situation and produced a bullet header into the Worksop goal.

It was game, set and match after an unbelievable strike from Mark Whitehouse seven minutes after the interval was too hot to handle.

Pontrefact rubbed the salts into Worksop’s wounds after Colls striker Hey hit an fizzing drive which gave the hosts a 5-1 lead in the final stages to cap off a miserable night for the Tigers.

Worksop’s line up: Kennedy, Hodder, Trench, Parkin, Phillips, Wankiewicz, Simpson (Greenfield), Husbands (Bishop), Booth, Denton, Woolley.

Unused subs: Rickards, Hindley.

Goals: Simpson (15), Emmett (22) (30), Williams (37), Whitehouse (52), Hey (90).

Booking: Trench (77).