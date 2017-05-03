Worksop Town thank Jon Kennedy and Craig Denton for their efforts during ‘difficult period’ for club

Worksop Town have placed on record their appreciation for the work of Jon Kennedy and Craig Denton, following the duo’s decision not to continue in their management roles.

Kennedy and Denton had taken over first team duties from late November after Mark Shaw had been suspended by the club. Shaw was formally dismissed in February, which led to the pair officially taking over the reins until the end of the season.

Buxton FC v Worksop, Worksop keeper Jon Kennedy watches a shot just miss his goal

A 2-0 defeat at home to Thackley on Saturday brought the Tigers’ 2016/17 NCEL Premier campaign to a close and following the match Kennedy ruled himself out of the running for the job due to feeling “under appreciated in what has been a terribly difficult situation”.

Craig Denton, in a post on Twitter, said: “All the best to Worksop Town Football Club and everyone connected. I have enjoyed every minute during my time working alongside Jon and the first team squad.

“It’s been a very difficult situation during the later parts of the season. Thanks to all the players who stuck by the club through thick and thin. I hope one day everyone will pull together and achieve the goals the club deserves.”

Worksop saw a host of key players leave the club over the second half of the season, which saw Kennedy turn to youth to see the season out - a season which saw Tigers finish 13th in the table.

Craig Denton

A statement released by the club following Tuesday night’s management group meeting read: “Worksop Town Football Club would like to thank Jon Kennedy and Craig Denton for their tireless contributions to the club since November 2016.

“The management duo took on their roles without hesitation through great turmoil at the time and their dedication has not gone un-noticed by the directors and management group.

“The pair were asked to work within substantial budget cuts in order to see out the season.

“Jon and Craig managed to motivate a side that at the time were struggling with such upheaval behind the scenes, they maintained results on the pitch and helped to draw some encouraging performances from several promising youngsters out of the development squads, which incidentally was the only pool of players at their disposal.

“Towards the end of the season Jon and Craig were battling against many injuries and suspensions, often only being able to name just two substitutes. As a club we were falling short on the pitch to teams with a much higher playing budget than ourselves, as we know that is a big factor at this level and the pair handled this situation admirably without once complaining of their misfortune.

“Last season our club went on a torrid journey off the field and regrettably Jon and Craig were dealt a rough hand, we would like to officially thank them for all their efforts in managing the team during this difficult period.”