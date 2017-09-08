Worksop Town sign two new midfielders

Worksop Town have added two midfielders to their ranks with the capture of Lee Hill from Maltby Main and Rhys Davies from Frickley Athletic.

Hill is very versatile and can operate across the midfield or at centre half predominately.

He has played for AFC Emley, Eccleshill United, Handsworth, Stavlely and Parkgate.

Davies is a pacey, powerful winger who scored 14 goals for Liversedge last season.

Boss Ryan Hindley said: “I’m delighted with the two, its just what we need at the moment.

“Lee is a real leader and will be a massive asset to us, I’ve been after him for years. Rhys is a great winger and keeps his self in great shape, he’ll bring us pace, power and goals from out wide.”

Both players will be eligible to make their debuts in tomorrow’s clash with Aylestone Park in the FA Vase.