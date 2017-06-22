Worksop Town’s ‘vital’ 1861 Club hits 100 members mark

Worksop Town’s 1861 Club is flying, thanks to the generosity of a club director, supporters and a serving member of the RAF.

This is the fourth year of the club’s membership scheme, which keeps the club alive through the purchase of season tickets.

Dean Spencer is one of the volunteers attempting to attract new members and raise vital funds for the 2017/18 NCEL Premier League season.

According to the Tigers supporter, the 1861 Club is already off and running this summer.

“We have just hit the 100 members mark for the 2017/18 season,” he said.

“This is a phenomenal start which is on par with the same time period back in the first campaign back of 2014, where we went on to achieve a fantastic 336 members.”

An adult membership costs £150 and guarantees entry to all first team and Under 19 home league fixtures.

Some have elected to give more than the standard price, however, and the enthusiasm surrounding the scheme has impressed a recent addition to the local population.

“There have been some notable contributions so far,” said Spencer.

“Club director Chris Smith has yet again donated a sizable sum, popular supporter Simon Lamb has pumped the huge amount of £1,000 into the scheme and a member of the RAF who has recently relocated to the area has joined for the first ever time after being impressed by the passion and endeavour shown by the club and its fan base.

“This indicates that supporters both old and new are determined to see this historic football club survive and flourish.”

In the past the membership scheme has generate revenue that have helped the club to top four finishes in the NCEL Premier and raised money towards a ground fund.

For Spencer, it’s vital that fans continue to back the 1861 Club.

“The need to back the 1861 Club is as important as ever,” he said.

“The focus this season is firmly on backing new manager Ryan Hindley with as much financial assistance as possible to improve the club’s performance on the pitch.

“All funds generated will be utilised on the ‘football’ side of the club – chiefly the playing budget.”

With the money going towards on-pitch success, supporters will want to know they can trust the man in charge of the first team to spend their hard earned money wisely.

In Spencer’s eyes, Hindley is a trustworthy gaffer: “In Ryan, we have a manager who fully understands what makes this club tick, in both its good and more difficult times.

“He was a player during the Paul Mitchell era – and fans who were around back then constantly recall tales of the good times, and how there was a real family feel at the club.

“With Ryan it’s my belief that we have a man who can not only galvanise the club’s fortunes on the pitch, but also bring back and solidify that feel good factor off it.

“These are exciting times, and a strong uptake of memberships will only help.”