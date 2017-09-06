Worksop Town hit five for second game in a row

Worksop Town ran out 5-3 winners against Harrogate in an enthralling evening at Sandy Lane.

Worksop conceded very early at the beginning of both halves and went behind after just four minutes after Shane Hamilton got in behind the back line.

Steve Woolley limped off soon after and his replacement Mark Simpson tucked away a calm finish for the equaliser minutes after coming on.

The game came to life in the second half, Harrogate took the lead early again through Bradley Swains header but were pegged back for a second time after Alec Dentons fine run and powerful finish.

Tigers then took the lead for the first time with Micah Bishop tapping in at the back post, the game then took another twist with Jason Price making it 3-3.

The Tigers made it 4-3 just three minutes after that with Bishop getting his second of the evening.

The game was put to bed on the 80 minute mark with striker Alec Denton blasting home a brace.

And a delighted boss Ryan Hindley said he was delighted with his side’s attacking intent.

He said: “The positives for me is 10 goals in two games, the negatives though are the fact we are too easy to score against at the minute.

“The lads understand we need more men, players who are happy to go and head balls, get physical and do the nitty gritty side of the game.

“Special praise goes tonight to my wide men Bish and Connor, Alec Denton was outstanding and Simmo coming on and doing well too was nice to see.

“Better sides will shut you out, you won’t get chance to do that against the likes of AFC Mansfield and Pickering, that’s no disrespect to Harrogate as I understand they were depleted in numbers but we made it too easy for them at times.’

With captain Steve Woolley limping off and Mitch Husbands also leaving the action with a suspected broken wrist Hindley admitted he may look at a couple of replacements.

He added: “I don’t know just yet how serious Woolley’s injury is.

“I understand Mitch has broken his wrist which is a massive shame, we’ll look at the squad again and maybe add one. We have Jack Barnett and Jordan Turner coming back shortly though which is handy.”