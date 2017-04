Tigers fans can pay what they want for the final game of the season on Saturday.

The club is running the special promotion for the Sandy Lane clash with Thackley to say thank you to supporters.

A club spokesman said: “As a way of saying thank you to the fans for their incredible loyalty and support over a turbulent season we are promoting a pay what you want offer through the turnstiles.

“We are keen to send the fans away with some enthusiasm for the things to come in the 2017/18 season.”