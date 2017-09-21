Worksop Town boss wants ‘magical occasions’ and a successful FA Vase run

Ryan Hindley and his players want to create ‘magical occasions’ with a successful FA Vase run this season and on Saturday Kirby Muxloe stand in their way.

The Tigers boss, who masterminded a 1-0 win at Liversedge in midweek despite being down to 10 men, wants his squad to build on that performance at Sandy Lane this weekend.

And he says the club’s considerable fanbase expect progression in the knockout competition, having already dispatched Aylestone Park.

“It will be nice to take on the challenge from a Counties Premier side, they are a side we don’t know too much about having not come up against them before,” he said of Saturday’s visitors.

“We will be giving them all the respect that a well established team deserve and hopefully we can get through to that next round and have a really good Vase run this year.

“The crowd certainly demand that run, I think the players do and I do as well. It can throw up some magical occasions and some really good vup ties so fingers crossed the boys can put in another professional performance as they did this past Tuesday night.

“We now need to build upon that fantastic display at Liversedge, the club are in a good place and long may it continue.”

The midweek victory was pleasing for the manager, who was full of praise for the players who have taken the club into the top five of the NCEL Premier.

“I think it’s been a good week for the club, we are starting to welcome back a few faces from injuries, holiday and suspension,” he said.

“Our back four were outstanding, and of course you’ve got to keep clean sheets to win football games.

“I can’t single anyone out as we were terrific to a man.

“We know about Liversedge and we knew they were a good side and score goals so we had to stay tuned in, our midfield two were fantastic and ran the game.

“They are a big side but we stood up to the task and I felt we deserved it on the whole.

“I’m thrilled with every one of them, to come and win 1-0 means you’ve got to put in a man’s performance.

“You’ve got work hard up front, get on top of them in midfield, and be loud and brave at the back.”

New signing between the posts Jason Alexander has not tasted defeat in his first two games for the side and has only picked the ball out of his net once.

Hindley said: “Jason was outstanding, he commanded his area all night long.

“We now move on to the second round of the FA Vase and I’m delighted to welcome Jason and James Jepson to Sandy Lane for their home debuts.

“I’m sure they’ll become fan favourites very quickly.”

Kirby Muxloe overcame Anstey Nomads, of the East Midlands Counties League, in the first qualifying round.

Anyone who shows a Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United season ticket or ‘Steel City’ derby ticket at the turnstile on Saturday wil receive a voucher for a free drink from Worksop Town FC.