Worksop Town beaten in fiery derby against Handsworth Parramore

Worksop ended the game with nine men after suffer ing their first defeat of the season following a fiery 2-1 defeat to Handsworth Parramore at Sandy Lane.

Fingers will point towards the officials over the result but goals from strikers Jon Froggatt and Arron Moxam proved the difference. Kyle Jordan had drawn the Tigers level for a few minutes.

Matty Thompson and Kyle Jordan were the players that received their marching orders.

Handsworth Parramore were expected to give Worksop a tough test and that proved to be the case.

Both sides gave nothing away defensively and there was nothing to separate either team in the early stages with tackles flying in all over the place.

Tigers defender Jed Phillips unleashed a rasping effort from 30 yards out which hit the post on 30 minutes.

Handsworth drew first blood just a minute into the second half whewn Froggatt volleyed home from a corner.

The Tigers replied in fine fashion though when Jordan levelled Steve Wankiewicz’s effort had hit the post.

But Handsworth got their noses in front again just after the hour mark when Moxam scored after Tigers failed to clear their lines.

Tigers’ Thompson mistimed a sliding tackle on an Handsworth winger minutes after picking up a booking for a suspected kick out and was red carded with 10 minutes to play.

The atmosphere reached boiling point towards the closing stages of the game with handbags flying from both sides, with Jordan getting a red card.