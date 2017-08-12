Worksop Town beat Maltby Main in league opener

Worksop hit the ground running in their NCEL league opener with a 1-0 win over Maltby Main at Sandy Lane.

A goal from debutant Mark Simpson in the first half was the difference between the two sides as both teams came close numerous times throughout the game.

Worksop drew first blood after a neat first touch from Simpson set the new signing up for a 20 yard strike, which he fired brilliantly into the bottom right corner.

Tigers grew more into the game and should have doubled their lead on the half hour mark when Worksop captain Steve Woolley hit a teasing free kick from 20 yards that crashed off the crossbar.

After a steady start to the second half, the visitors almost got back on level terms after a ball fell loose on the edge of the box.

It fell to Lee Hill who beat Paddy Kennedy, but his shot was saved on the line by Jordan Hodder to keep the Tigers in front.

Liam Greenfield then made a terrific run on goal and hit an teasing effort, which was saved by Joshua Lill.

In the dying stages Maltby almost stole a point when winger Lee Hill made a clever run down the wing but his cross couldn’t be converted by Sam Forster.

The Yorkshire side rattled the cross bar after a strike from Samuel Sweeney seemed to beat Kennedy.

Maltby then had another good effort which was acrobatically saved by Kennedy to deny the visitors a equaliser and send the Tigers fans home happy.

Line up: Kennedy, Hodder, Wooley (C), Thompson, Trench, Wankiewicz, Greenfield(Scott), Husbands, Currie(Jordan), Simpson(Chappell), Bishop

Unused subs: Pickersgill, Blythen,

Goal: Simpson (22).Bookings: Husbands, Bishop, Wankiewicz, Jordan.

Attendance: 375.