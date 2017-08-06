Worksop knocked out of FA Cup at first hurdle

Worksop Town went out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle after opponents Hinckley AFC nicked a late goal to leave 2-1 winners at Sandy Lane.

The visitors went ahead through Shaun Williams’ spectacular volley but the hosts hit back in the second half through Liam Greenfield’s cool finish.

The game was to put to bed on the 82nd minute as Isaac Cooper stroked the ball home at the far post.

It was a tough test against a very good Hinckley outfit and mnager Ryan Hindley understood the difficulty of the challenged faced this afternoon.

He said: “We weren’t particularly bad today at all, we had a spell for 20 minutes where we were all over the place a bit but we’ve done alright.

“I’ve said to the lads it’s a little upsetting that their keeper hasn’t had much to do whereas ours has yet we’ve had all the possession.

“They were a good well drilled side and we’ve learnt a lot today, we were a bit naïve at times but we will learn from it, I can’t fault the lads though they’ve given me everything.”

There wasn’t many chances during the first half but Worksop had several good opportunities towards the end of the first half.

Tigers midfielder Mitch Husbands hit a deflected shot from the edge of the box that fell into the keepers arms.

Moments later Worksop striker Kyle Jordan made a bursting run down the right and manufactured a fine cross onto Blythen’s head, who steered a powerful header towards goal but couldn’t beat AFC keeper Haydn Whitcombe.

Jordan was in amongst the chances again for Worksop in the 41st minute, producing a clever chip over the visitors goalkeeper Whitcombe. However Hinckley’s number 1 retreated and managed to catch the ball to keep them ahead.

The Tigers got off to a flyer eleven minutes into the second half when winger Greenfield hit a low drive 20 yards out and beat Whitcombe to send Sandy Lane into raptures in front of a brand new stand.

New singing Jake Currie looked a dangerous threat in the second half and was involved in Worksop’s best moments.

Hinckley AFC regained the lead in the 82nd minute after a deflected cross fell kindly to Issac Cooper at the back post who hit a cute volley into the bottom corner.

In the dying stages Worksop were looking for that all important equaliser, Worksop sub Michah Bishop couldn’t convert a 20 yard strike into the corner of the Hinckley goal.

Line up: Kennedy, Hodder, Trench, Thompson, Barnett, Wankiewicz, Greenfield(Parkin), Husbands, Blythen(Currie), Jordon(Bishop), Woolley.

Unused sub: Loftus, Chappell, Pickersgill