Worksop held at home to Parkgate

It had been more than a month since Worksop Town’s last home game but the 368 inside Sandy Lane on Saturday still await a goal after the Tigers’ goalless draw with Parkgate.

The 0-0 draw with third-from-bottom Parkgate will suit the visitors more than the home side who saw their winless run stretch to seven games, since beating Parkgate in the reverse fixture in October.

Worksop are at home again on Wednesday night to Barton Town Old Boys (December 7, 7.45pm kick off).

WORKSOP: Kennedy (c), Loftus, Fenton, Waddle, Adams, Henshaw, Scott, D.Booth, Brunt, Husbands, Dawes.

Subs: Pickersgill, Harrison, Jordan, Woolley, Hodder.

