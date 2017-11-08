Worksop boss demands reaction in Vase tester

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley has told his players they ‘owe him a performance’ this weekend when they make the tough FA Vase trip to 2012 winners Dunston UTS (3pm).

He said his side’s display in the comprehensive 4-0 thrashing at Hall Road Rangers last weekend was ‘unacceptable’ and demanded a response this week in a game the Tigers go into as underdogs.

“Saturday is a free shot for us really,” he said. “They are one of the favourites to win it.

“But the lads owe me a performance as that wasn’t good enough on Saturday.

“It was unacceptable. They know that – they’re not daft – and I will be looking for them to put it right on Saturday.

“They have had the riot act read to them and they understand performances like that will see them not at my football club.”

A poor first half display set the tone of the game as Sam Belcher, Josh Batty, Chris Spinks and Fraser Hansen put the game to bed in the first half. Jed Phillips received his marching orders after what seemed like a late tackle half way through the second half to round off a miserable day for the Tigers.

“Everyone was off the pace, but it’s been coming for a while,” said Hindley. “We have been winning games against, with no disrespect, the lesser sides when we’ve not had to be a full tilt.

“But when we came up against a good side in a rich vein of form, which Hall Road are, we got what deserved.”

Northern League Division One Dunston are currently fifth in their table and are tipped for another Vase win this season, but Hindley insisted: “If the lads give their maximums and play to their full potential we have a massive chance on Saturday.

“I respect Dunston. They are a very good side, but so are we. We will go there full of confidence.

“All right, we have lost a game, but my players at any club I have managed have always reacted after a defeat. I am hoping to get a performance on Saturday that will make our travelling support proud.

“The fans have been superb, but they can’t go out and play the games for you and these players have to take a look in the mirror, know Saturday was unacceptable, draw a line under it and go out and go and give a good account of themselves.

“Dunston will try and play. They are full of very good players. They are quick, energetic and an experienced side where it needs – everything you’d expect from a Northern Premier League side.

“Budgets are high up there and they spend a lot on getting the best players. We are in for a massive test but that’s what we are in the game for.

“There is a gulf in class between the two leagues but Cleethorpes showed last year by getting to Wembley last year and giving a good account of themselves for 65 minutes that anything is possible. The belief has to be there with the players.”

Worksop’s supporters’ coach to Dunston is now fully booked and will leave at 10.30am from the B&Q car park next to the ground.

Worksop return to NCEL action on Wednesday (7.45pm) with a mouthwatering local derby at home to AFC Mansfield.

“Mansfield have been in up and down form but Rudy (boss Funk) has got them back playing and they got a great result at Pickering after losing to Pontefract,” said Tigers manager Ryan Hindley.

“They are a good side. They are well organised and well drilled.”

Hindley added: “He has spent his money wisely and they have good experienced players where he needs them and the flair and the quality in areas that wins you matches. It will be a massively tough game.

“But we are looking to emulate that. Rudy has been at it a few years in this league. It’s my first season in this league with a new bunch of players and we are still changing things around.

“But we’ve now got a game plan and a philosophy. We will play a certain way with a certain formation and make sure it works. We fear nobody, but I don’t expect anyone to fear us the way we’ve played of late.”