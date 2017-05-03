Worksop Borough seal Sunday League cup double

Worksop Borough sealed a league and cup double after beating Kilton Rovers at Sandy Lane.

Both teams started brightly with some accurate passing football and Borough missed the first chance of the game.

Matt Booth managed to open the scoring when a neat move down the flank was converted with aplomb.

Borough were now in the ascendancy and creating the better chances with Rovers relying on the break.

Booth started to out muscle the Rovers defence and was rewarded with his second of the game before half-time.

Kilton were given a lifeline when the Borough keeper was red carded for deliberately handling the ball outside of his area, with Joel Gray taking over between the sticks.

The second half began much the same as the first with Rovers relying on fast quick break away attacks with Cairns at the heart of their attacking prowess.

Borough went further in front as Booth completed a hat-trick.

Tommy Durrant added fourth with a composed finish before Kilton pulled back a consolation goal.