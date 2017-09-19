Woodsetts outfoxed by Shireoaks

A goal by Aaron Fox was enough to give visitors Shireoaks Inn a 1-0 victory over Woodsetts in Division Two of the Worksop Sunday League.

Shireoaks manager Steven Hemmings said after the game: “I’m really proud of my players’ efforts.

“They had to work had to get the points and I’m proud of them all. Aaron took his goal well and I’m really pleased for him.”

The other game in the division saw FC Romas defeat Worksop Magpies 7-0 victory with seven players on the scoresheet.

Darryl Bell, man-of-the-match Simon Bent, Thomas Cameron, Chris Creand, Nathan Gordon, Bradley Stock and Ben Thompson the younger brother of Worksop Town midfielder Matthew, were amongst the goals.

In the Sheffield Senior Cup, two of Worksop’s longest-established teams met in the first round. Langold Old Boys were shock 3-1 winners at Worksop Borough.

Todwick Villa followed up last week’s league victory over Worksop Borough with a 4-2 win over Rhodesia, while Sherwood Rangers won 4-0 against Whitwell.

This Sunday Kilton Rovers start their Division One campaign with a home game against Rhodesia after two cup final defeats in recent seasons.

In Division Two in-form Sherwood Rangers entertain Romans Rest 1954 while Shirebrook Spartans host Langold Lakeside.

Shireoaks Inn will look to build on their victory over Woodsetts when they play Whitwell, while Worksop Magpies are against Inter Kilton.