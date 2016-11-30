Walshaw and Kennedy take charge of Worksop Town during Shaw suspension

Worksop Town have appointed assistant manager Lee Walshaw and veteran goalkeeper Jon Kennedy as caretaker bosses during the suspension of Mark Shaw.

Shaw’s suspension was confirmed yesterday by the club, pending an internal investigation.

Walshaw was only announced as Shaw’s assistant on 22nd November.

The former Sheffield FC assistant boss also works for Sheffield United.

He and Kennedy will take charge in time for Saturday’s game at home to Parkgate, 18 years to the day that Kennedy made his Worksop Town debut and signed his first contract.

This is Kennedy’s third stint with the Tigers.