VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday star Sam Hutchinson says he is the happiest he has ever been in football

Sam Hutchinson has declared he is the happiest he has ever been in his career after signing a new long-term contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Chelsea youngster, a key man for the Owls this season, and forward Fernando Forestieri have in the last 24 hours or so extended their deals until the summer of 2020.

Hutchinson, who has previously stated he wants to spend the rest of his career at Hillsborough, told The Star: “This is the happiest I have ever been in football so it would be ridiculous for me to leave for something else.

“I don’t need a new adventure in my life at the moment as I love Sheffield Wednesday. My kids support Wednesday, my wife is happy in the city so it just makes so much sense to stay here.”

Since joining Wednesday nearly three years ago, Hutchinson has clocked up 83 appearances, including 23 matches this season. The 27-year-old has estbalished himself as a first-team regular, excelling at centre-half and in central midfield.

He said: “I’ve performed reasonably well this season and the club have rewarded me. My agent spoke with the club a couple of months ago and I met with the chairman just before the Christmas period. He decided we would talk after Christmas with there being so many games and we concentrated on football. We organised a meeting on Monday and the contract got done there and then.

“It was quite easy to get it done as both parties wanted the same thing and I couldn’t be happier.

“I know what the chairman is about and what he wants to do. We have the same aspirations and passion for the club.”

Wednesday, linked with a move for Barnsley striker Sam Winnall last night, have also tied down six-goal attacker Forestieri.

“It’s brilliant news as I’m one of his biggest admirers,” said Hutchinson. “Nando is a special player and can change games for us.

“He’s a fantastic player, he loves the club and the feeling is mutual.”

Hutchison said his “ultimate goal” is to lead the Owls back into the top-flight.

“My personal goal is to play in the Premier League with Sheffield Wednesday and have more days like we had at Wembley,” he said. “Hopefully we will be on the successful side of that in the future.”

