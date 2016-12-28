VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday should have more points on the board, feels Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal insists Wednesday should have secured more points at the halfway stage of the season.

After 23 matches, the Owls have amassed 40 points and sit in sixth position, only three adrift of third-placed Reading.

Carvalhal told The Star: “We have put in some fantastic performances in the past. We played very well against Derby and Reading.

“The big difference was we didn’t score when we had our chances in those games. I think our performance was very similar against Newcastle. We did well in the offensive part and created chances.

“The goalkeeper was good or we could have scored more goals.

“We beat Barnsley and Rotherham but we didn’t play as well as we did against Derby and Reading. We played better in those games but we were unlucky. It’s important to win points in this competition.”

Wednesday recorded a third consecutive clean sheet in their well-earned 1-0 success at Newcastle United.

Defensively club captain Glenn Loovens and his centre-back partner Tom Lees were immaculate, Sam Hutchinson delivered another accomplished display in central midfield and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood commanded his area with class and authority, pulling off several good saves to keep Newcastle at bay.

But Carvalhal was quick to point out the role his forwards played in their latest shutout.

“The three clean sheets aren’t just down to the goalkeeper and the defence,” he said.

“Fernando [Forestieri] and [Steven] Fletcher and after [Atdhe] Nuhiu and Lucas [Joao] worked hard in attack.

“The forwards helped to calm the midfield, defence and goalkeeper.

“It is a collective process to keep a clean sheet. It is not just about the defensive part of the team.

“We did our jobs.”

