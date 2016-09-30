VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday first team players donate cash to keep mum-of-four alive

Sheffield Wednesday players moved by the plight of woman battling cancer have donated thousands of pounds to help keep her alive.

First team players have gone online today and over the last week to donate sums of either £1,000 or £500 to help the wife of their fitness coach, Andy Kalinins, pay for specialist treatment she hopes will extend her life and allow her to watch her four children grow up.

Hayley Kalinins, aged 35, has secondary breast cancer and medics in the UK have said there is nothing more they can do for her.

But desperate to keep fighting the disease, Hayley launched an online fundraising page earlier this year to pay for specialist treatment in Germany, which will cost £250,000.

Hayley, who has children aged five, eight, 10 and 15, is currently at the clinic, where she is on an immunotherapy treatment plan, which is designed to boost her body's natural defences to fight the cancer.

Last week kindhearted football fans donated £11,463.96 in a bucket collection held before the Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest game.

It was matched by Sheffield Wednesday, taking the total for the day to £22,927.92.

This morning another £4,000 was donated by first team players Marco Matias, Modou Sougou, Gary Hooper, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer, Kieran Lee and Ross Wallace.

Striker Hooper gave £1,000, with the rest each donating £500.

Yesterday, midfielder Barry Bannan donated £1,000 and defender Daniel Pudil, who helped out with last week's bucket collection because he was injured, gave £500.

Defenders Glen Loovens and Sam Hutchinson also gave £500 each.

Bannan has made two previous £500 donations to Hayley.

Midfielders Will Buckley and Almen Abdi and goalkeeper Jake Kean are among the players to have donated.

Last month striker Fernando Forestieri donated £10,000.

Hayley has been diagnosed with acute pancreatitis at the German clinic, meaning her stay will be extended - adding to her medical bills.

It is the ninth time she has visited the clinic for treatment.

She said "If the fundraising stops the treatment will have to stop.

"I'm so grateful to those that have donated. The donations are keeping me alive."

HELP HAYLEY - Hayley’s treatment fundpage