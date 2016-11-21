VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait over Gary Hooper’s hamstring injury

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting to find out the severity of Gary Hooper’s hamstring injury.

The in-form striker suffered the problem in the second half of Saturday’s draw at Fulham and was replaced by Steven Fletcher. Hooper left the ground on crutches.

The Star understands Hooper, the Owls’ leading marksman with five goals, is due to have a scan today.

“It seems like a muscular problem but we will analyse him,” said head coach Carlos Carvalhal. “Let’s see. We don’t know at the moment.”

It would be a major blow to Wednesday’s hopes of climbing up the Championship table if the forward faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hooper, previously of Celtic and Norwich City, has been involved in five of the Owls’ last six league goals. He has found the back of the net three times and claimed two assists, including Fernando Forestieri’s well-taken strike at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Should Hooper be ruled out for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday, Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao will be pushing to partner Fernando Forestieri up front.

