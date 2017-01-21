VIDEO: Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp prepares for opponents to get tough at Bramall Lane

Billy Sharp has warned opponents will try and suffocate Sheffield United’s promotion challenge following their devastating display of firepower during the first half of the campaign.

Chris Wilder’s team enters this afternoon’s match against Gillingham on top of the League One table having scored 49 goals in its last 19 games.

Sharp, the United captain, said: “If they try to frustrate us then so be it. We’ve got to accept that now. Teams will try and frustrate us but we’ve got enough quality, if we do what we’re capable of, to break them down.”

United suffered only their second league defeat since beating today’s visitors in September when they lost 4-1 at Walsall last weekend.

“If we could have had another game on the Sunday then we would have done because everybody was hurting,” Sharp admitted. “The lads held their hands up afterwards. When the fans sing your name or somebody else’s name it does give you a lift. We appreciate it when they stick with us.

“You saw that last week with the reception they gave us at the end of the game. It means a lot. We don’t mean to go to Walsall and get beat 4-1. We did try our best and, on that day, it wasn’t good enough. It shows how far we’ve come that they are right behind us now.”

Billy Sharp scored the winning goal at Gillingham in September.

United host Fleetwood Town in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday and Sharp said: “We’ll find out how significant the two home games will be won’t we. But it’s definitely a good opportunity to go out there, express ourselves, and do what we have been doing.”

“There are going to be 20 thousand plus and the more the better,” Sharp added. “You want to play in front of the biggest crowd possible. But it’s never easy to get three points.”