VIDEO: Sheffield United’s Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell drove through deals

Chris Wilder has revealed Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty personally helped drive through the deals which will see them spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane.

Speaking last night, the Sheffield United manager confirmed that Lafferty’s loan from Burnley is set to be turned into a permanent transfer while Wolverhampton Wanderers, who could have recalled Ebanks-Landell this month, are set to renew his temporary agreement until the end of the League One campaign.

Indicating that both players had petitioned their parent clubs, Wilder told The Star: “The boys have expressed an interest in staying with us and I don’t want to break up what has been a successful period for the football club with those two boys in and around the team. We have got offers in place and close to getting players through the door. We are quite content with where we are at.

“We are close with Daniel and Ethan. Hopefully over the next 24-48 hours those deals will be concluded.”

Lafferty, a Northern Ireland international, is poised to become United’s second signing of the January window following Samir Carruthers’ arrival from MK Dons earlier this week. Wolves are understood to have triggered an option to extend Ebanks-Landell contract until 2018 but, after talks between United’s hierarchy and Molineux’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell, have provisionally agreed to let him complete his season long loan. United, who enter tomorrow’s game against Southend three points clear of second-placed Bolton, could then open talks about recruiting him permanently too.

“Danny has played all his football in the Championship,” Wilder said. “You look at his stats at Burnley and they are good, been involved with promotion sides there, part of the Northern Ireland set-up, so an international player. He comes on a free with a sell-on, and bits and pieces if he lands on the moon.

Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“They both like being at the club and see it as a good opportunity in their careers. They have done the business for us, the results have been first-class.”

“Lafferty gives us drive going forward, he scored at Shrewsbury and has some assists,” Wilder added. “It will be a good deal for the football club. Sometimes, the clubs where they come from is a little bit of a sign. When he was at Burnley, in terms of their attitude and work ethic, it’s a similar sort of club. (Manager) Sean (Dyche) had nothing but good words to say about him when he first came.”

Chris Wilder is delighted with developments surrounding Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage