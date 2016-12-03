VIDEO: Ross Wallace warns Sheffield Wednesday to beware of old boy Aiden McGeady

Experienced winger Ross Wallace has warned his teammates that Owls old boy Aiden McGeady will be determined to come back and haunt them at Hillsborough today.

McGeady is set to line-up against Wednesday for the first time since his ill-fated loan spell last season where the winger failed to shine, scoring just once in 13 appearances.

But the Republic of Ireland international has resurrected his career since joining Preston North End on loan from Everton before the August transfer deadline and is likely to be deployed on the left wing this afternoon.

Wallace, who came through the ranks with McGeady at Celtic, said: “Aiden has got quality. We saw when he was here he has the quality to hurt us. We have to make sure we defend against him; he’s a good player. Unfortunately it never worked out for him here, that happens.”

McGeady is relishing the prospect of returning to S6.

“I didn’t really have the best of times at Hillsborough,” he conceded. “Towards the end I kind of lost my place in the team and then towards the end of the season when the team were in the Play-Offs I wasn’t really playing at all, so I am probably going back with a point to prove I suppose.

“There is an added motivation, especially when you are going somewhere that you would want to do well and probably get one over on them.

“It’s not the be all and end all, obviously the most important thing is that we come away with a good result but personally, obviously there is a bit more motivation there.”

The 30-year-old thinks Preston have got nothing to lose, saying: “I know what it’s like playing at Hillsborough with the fans, they are obviously a big club with a big following and a big fan base.

“They have a lot of pressure on them this season I think to do well and to go up.

“Even when I was there last season there was an onus on the team to be right up there in the Play-Offs, if not finishing second, because at one point when I was there last season we had a chance to do that.”

The Lilywhites are currently in the top half of the Championship and take on Carlos Carvalhal’s side on the back of a three-match unbeaten run.

“Preston re doing absolutely magnificent,” said Wallace, who spent two seasons at Deepdale between 2008-2010. “The manager has come in and dragged them up the leagues, they are very difficult to beat.

“They have added bits of quality like [Paul] Gallagher, McGeady, and have a strong team. It will be a difficult game. I think all the players have gone, since I was there, so won’t be getting any insider team information.”

